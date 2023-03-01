Public workers protest power tariff, tax hikes in Sri Lanka

Public sector unions have called for a fairer tax regime, and around 2,000 port workers, already staging a work-to-rule, on Wednesday held a demonstration in support of that demand during their lunch break in the commercial capital Colombo.
"We are protesting because we are finding it difficult to live. This income tax bill must be removed if not we will ensure that there are more problems for this government," Niroshan Gorakanage, Convenor for the Ports Trade Union Alliance told reporters.
Elsewhere, hundreds of government employees wore black clothes and armbands and flew black flags outside state buildings.
Most banks across the country were closed for the day as banking unions joined the strike, and government hospitals were hit as nurses staged a four-hour strike and doctors joined demonstrations, union officials said.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament last week that the tax reform was needed to shore up public finances under the terms of the IMF loan.