Sri Lanka protesters storm prime minister's office

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday and hundreds of protesters stormed the prime minister's office demanding his ouster, as a people's uprising over a devastating economic crisis overwhelmed security forces.

Rajapaksa called the speaker of parliament to say he would resign later in the day and that his ally prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should be interim president, infuriating Sri Lankans struggling with months-long shortages of food, fuel and power.

The president's flight brought an end to the rule of the powerful Rajapaksa clan that has dominated politics in the South Asian country for the last two decades.

Wickremesinghe's office declared a state of emergency and a curfew with immediate effect, but then cancelled them. His office said the moves would be announced again later.

"Protesters have no reason to storm the prime minister's office," Wickremesinghe said in a statement. "They want to stop the parliamentary process. But we must respect the Constitution. So security forces have advised me to impose an emergency and a curfew. I'm working to do that."