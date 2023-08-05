Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to 3 years in prison in 'Toshakhana' case

The court also imposed a 100,000 rupee fine on him for concealing details of the state gifts.

While passing the verdict today, additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar ruled that the charges against the former prime minister in the case were proven.

He said, “Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices.”

He sent the PTI chairman Imran Khan to jail for three years under Section 174 of the Election Act.

The judge Dilawar directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Islamabad police chief for the orders to be carried out.