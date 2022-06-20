Lankan President’s unhappiest birthday

Schools in Colombo and other cities have been closed for a week because of the lack of fuel to run buses and three-wheelers. Government servants, barring those in the essential services, have been asked to work from home for two weeks. Plans are afoot to ration fuel giving priority to buses and trucks, and to supply these at designated government-run fuel depots.

The Sri Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association President Gemunu Wijeratne is quoted as saying that the private buses would need 600,000 litres of diesel per day and that too to meet only 50% of the demand. But the money for all this is hard to come by. Sri Lanka needs US$ 530 million for fuel imports in June. At the end of May, it appealed to India for a further US$ 500 million loan to buy fuel.

Meanwhile fuel prices have gone over the roof. Diesel, earlier sold for LKR 289 (US$ 0.80) per litre, now costs LKR 400, a 38 % jump. Petrol prices rose from LKR 338 to LKR 420. The fuel/transport price hike is reflected in the rise in the prices of everything in the market.

Sri Lanka is severely short of foreign exchange. In May, its forex reserves stood at just US$ 1.9 billion, clearly insufficient to meet the needs of a highly import-dependent economy. China has said that it will release US$ 1.5 billion only if Sri Lanka has forex for three months’ imports, a condition Sri Lanka cannot meet.