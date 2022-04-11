Massive protests in Pakistan against Imran Khan's ouster

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken out massive rallies in several cities across the country to protest against Imran Khan's ouster as the prime minister through a no-confidence motion last night.

Protest rallies were held in various cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore with demonstrators shouting slogans against the opposition. Earlier, Khan said that today marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he called a "foreign conspiracy of regime change". In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said "it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy".