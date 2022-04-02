My life is in danger: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, ahead of a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, said he has credible information that his “life is in danger”, local media reported.

He said not only his life was in danger but the Opposition, which is playing in foreign hands, will also resort to his character assassination, Khan said in an interview with ARY News.

“Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too, they have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too,” Khan said.