Myanmar rebel troupe takes aim at junta with folk satire

A troupe of Myanmar folk singers and satirists are taking their new show on a jungle tour, hoping to rally anti-coup fighters far from their families with barbs against the junta and jokes about home.

Myanmar has been in chaos since last year's coup sparked renewed fighting with ethnic rebels and sprouted dozens of "People's Defence Forces" that have battled the junta across the country.

In eastern Kayin state, the "Peacock Generation" activist troupe are trying to boost morale with traditional "Thangyat" performances of poetry, comedy and satirical songs against the junta.