Lankan activists protest proposal to export monkeys to China

"This is not a discussion between the Sri Lankan government and the Chinese government but with a Chinese company," Gunawardana told reporters at a weekly briefing, without naming the company. "The committee will evaluate the proposal."

The move has alarmed environmentalists and conservationists who have warned the monkeys could be headed to labs rather than zoos, even if it earns some scarce dollars for the country facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.

The organisations say China has only about 18 zoos, which would have to house about 5,000 monkeys at each.