No-confidence motion cannot be rejected: Pakistan Chief Justice

The Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned Monday without ruling on the dissolution of parliament that has led to the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.

A five-member bench resumed hearing on the case filed a day earlier when the Pakistani lawmakers were prevented from voting on the no-trust motion.

Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that even if the speaker of the National Assembly cites Article 5 of the Constitution, the no-confidence motion cannot be rejected.