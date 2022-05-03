‘No harvest’: Sri Lanka’s ruling clan sees support from farmers wilt

Farmers were once big supporters of the Rajapaksas, but a bungled fertiliser ban withered their crops along with their backing for Sri Lanka’s previously powerful and popular political clan.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government last year outlawed agricultural chemical imports in a desperate—and ultimately doomed—bid to conserve foreign currency and avoid a debt default.

It was portrayed by Rajapaksa as a push for Sri Lanka to be the world’s first fully organic farming nation.

But it was a disaster. Yields fell sharply, hitting growers’ incomes just as essentials like fuel, food and medicines became scarce and expensive.

“This devastation was a result of policies made by people sitting in air-conditioned rooms who do not understand farming,” said S Jaliyagoda, 66, the head of an association of rice farmers.