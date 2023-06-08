Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges

Pakistan's ousted former prime minister Imran Khan secured bail on Thursday from the Islamabad High Court over new murder charges, meaning he cannot be rearrested in connection with those charges for the next 14 days, his lawyer said.

Khan was arrested on 9 May and held for three days, triggering violent protests by his followers. He is now free on bail in a range of criminal cases.

He had travelled to the capital from his Lahore home to seek bail in the murder case and extend his bail in over a dozen other cases to avoid a fresh arrest, said his lawyer Gohar Khan.