Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan's graft sentence

A Pakistan high court on Tuesday suspended former prime minister Imran Khan's prison sentence for a graft conviction, his lawyer said, but it was unclear if he would be immediately released.

A spokesman for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower court's decision this month to imprison him for three years, a judgement which barred him from contesting upcoming elections.

His party and lawyers said he was granted bail, but they feared the 70-year-old would be rearrested over one of the more than 200 cases levelled against him since he was ousted by parliamentary vote in April 2022.