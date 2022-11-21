Nepalis cast their votes for a new government to revive economy

Millions of Nepalis went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new government to steer the Himalayan country through a time of economic peril.

Many women clad in saris and men in jeans and baseball caps stood in long queues to vote in the general election, which pits the centrist Nepali Congress party, led by prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, against the Nepal Communist Unified Marxist Leninist party.

Rising prices and poor job prospects were top of the agenda.

"I voted for economic development, ensuring jobs, food, clothes, education and health services," said Rajesh Kumar Subedi, 52, who was the first person to cast their ballot at a voting centre in Phaimlamchuli, a suburb of the capital Kathmandu.