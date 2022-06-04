Pakistan govt mulling filing treason charges against Imran Khan

“PTI’s long march was a fitna and fasad March, instead of ‘Azadi March’ as it was an armed uprising on the capital. Therefore, I urged the committee to recommend filing a treason case under section 124(A) of the CrPC [Code of Criminal Procedure] against Imran Khan and chief ministers of KP and GB,” Daily Times quoted him as saying.

“With planning, around 2,500 miscreants were already sent to Islamabad and they tried to capture D-Chowk before the arrival of Imran Khan,” he said.

On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted PTI chief pre-arrest bail for 15 days in the 14 cases registered against him.

The decision came straight after the party’s chairman ended his ‘Azadi March’ on 25 May. Imran and other leaders of his party were booked in 14 cases registered at multiple police stations across Islamabad over allegations of vandalism in the capital, the Dawn newspaper reported.