Pakistan PM’s son takes charge of most powerful province

The son of Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif took charge of Punjab province Saturday, the country's most politically important region, further bolstering the dynasty's grip on power.

Nepotism and cronyism are deeply entrenched in the Muslim-majority nation of more than 220 million people, with power mostly shared between two families -- the Sharifs and the Bhuttos -- for much of Pakistan's history.

It comes weeks after cricket superstar turned politician Imran Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote when the usually feuding families formed an opposition coalition.