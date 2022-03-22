Pakistan seeks lifetime disqualification for defectors from Imran Khan's party

Pakistan's government asked the Supreme Court on Monday to advise if it could seek lifelong disqualification of dissidents from prime minister Imran Khan's ruling party ahead of a no-confidence vote that weakens his prospects of retaining power.

With parliament set on Friday to take up the motion filed this month by opposition parties, the nuclear-armed nation faces constitutional and administrative crises that threaten political turmoil.

Speaking after filing a petition to the Supreme Court, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan told reporters the government had asked it to advise why lawmakers who ditch their party and switch sides cannot be disqualified for life.