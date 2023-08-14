Senator Kakar sworn in as new Pakistan PM

Kakar's first task will be to choose a cabinet to run the country as it heads into an election period that could last for months.

Parliament was officially dissolved last week, with elections due within 90 days according to the constitution.

But data from the latest census was finally published earlier this month, and the outgoing government said the election commission needed time to redraw constituency boundaries.

There has been speculation for months that a vote would be delayed as the establishment struggles to stabilise a country facing overlapping security, economic and political crises.

"I am relinquishing heavy responsibility after 16 months... We came constitutionally and leave as per the direction of the constitution," outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif said in a farewell address to the nation on Sunday.

"I have confidence in the caretaker prime minister's ability to conduct free and fair elections."

Pakistan has been in political turmoil since Khan was dismissed as premier by a no-confidence vote in April 2022, culminating in him being jailed last weekend for three years for graft.

He has been disqualified from standing for office for five years, but is appealing against his sentence and conviction.