Rajapaksa calls for patience as protests continue

Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said the country had reached a decisive juncture and called for patience as protests continued over the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis.

In a televised address, Rajapaksa said that the government, which is led by his younger brother Gotabaya, will bring back a fertiliser subsidy for farmers, who were badly hit by a ban on the product last year that was later rolled back.

"The president and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis," he said.