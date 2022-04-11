South Asia

Rajapaksa calls for patience as protests continue

Reuters
Colombo
Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda RajapaksaFile photo

Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said the country had reached a decisive juncture and called for patience as protests continued over the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis.

In a televised address, Rajapaksa said that the government, which is led by his younger brother Gotabaya, will bring back a fertiliser subsidy for farmers, who were badly hit by a ban on the product last year that was later rolled back.

"The president and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis," he said.

