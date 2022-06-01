Sri Lanka court suspends pardon for Rajapaksa loyalist

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court suspended a presidential pardon for a murderer associated with the ruling Rajapaksa family Tuesday, ordering his immediate return to jail in a landmark decision.

A three-judge bench asked the police to arrest Duminda Silva, who was facing the death penalty for a 2011 murder but was freed in June after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa granted him an amnesty.

"The court fixed a further hearing for September 1, but wanted the police to carry out the interim order of arresting Duminda Silva and return him to jail," a court official said.

He said the decision was given following an unprecedented challenge to the presidential pardon.