Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices as US delegation arrives

Sri Lanka hiked fuel prices on Sunday, creating further pain for ordinary people as officials from the United States arrived for talks aimed at alleviating the island's dire economic crisis.

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said it raised the price of diesel, used widely in public transport, by 15 per cent to 460 rupees ($1.27) a litre while upping petrol 22 per cent to 550 rupees ($1.52).

The announcement came a day after energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said there would be an indefinite delay in getting new shipments of oil.

Wijesekera said oil due last week had not turned up while shipments scheduled to arrive next week would also not reach Sri Lanka due to "banking" reasons.

Wijesekera apologised to motorists and urged them not to join long queues outside pumping stations. Many have left their vehicles in queues hoping to top up when supplies are restored.

Official sources said the island's remaining fuel supply was sufficient for about two days, but that authorities were saving it for essential services.