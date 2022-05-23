Sri Lanka to repay debts after six months: governor

Sri Lanka will take at least six more months to start repaying its debts, the central bank said Thursday as the government shut schools because of fuel shortages.

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said there will be no debt servicing until the country was able to restructure its $51-billion external debt.

"We hope to be able to reach an agreement with our creditors in about six months," Weerasinghe said.

"Our position is very clear. Until they come to (a) restructure (agreement), we will not be able to pay."

He said the mob violence that claimed nine lives last week and the government's failure to finalise a finance minister under a new cabinet could delay negotiations with creditors and the IMF.