Sri Lanka urgently seeks $6 bn to keep economy afloat

"We call on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to hold a conference to help unite our lending partners," the premier told parliament.
He said a meeting under IMF auspices with China, Japan and India -- Sri Lanka's three biggest bilateral lenders -- would be a "great strength" in helping source more loans.
Sri Lanka is already in talks with the IMF for a bailout and has appointed international experts to help restructure its debt, about half of which is in international sovereign bonds.
Wickremesinghe again warned the country was heading for serious food shortages and said the United Nations had agreed to issue an urgent appeal on Thursday to raise humanitarian funds.
A disastrous ban on agricultural chemical imports, introduced by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last year, dramatically curtailed crop yields and led to protests by farmers.
The policy was reversed months later, but Sri Lanka is now out of foreign currency to import fertiliser, pesticides and other much-needed farming chemicals.
Wickremesinghe became premier in May after his predecessor, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of the president, stepped down after months of protests against the government's economic mismanagement.
At least nine people were killed and many more wounded in riots that followed an attack on peaceful demonstrators outside president Rajapaksa's office in Colombo last month.