Sri Lankan parties agree to form all-party interim govt after President Rajapaksa’s resignation

Sri Lanka’s Opposition parties on Sunday decided to form an all-party interim government after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to resign in the wake of unprecedented street protests during which both leaders’ houses were stormed by irate protesters over the government’s mishandling of the nation’s worst economic crisis, reports news agency BSS quoting Indian news agency PTI.

Opposition parties on Sunday held talks to seek ways to steer the country forward amidst the unprecedented economic crisis after president Rajapaksa on Saturday informed parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena from an undisclosed location that he will step down on Wednesday.

“We agreed in principle to form a government of unity with all parties’ participation for an interim period,” Wimal Weerawansa of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party’s breakaway group said. “This will be a government where all parties are represented,” he said.