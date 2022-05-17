Sri Lanka's new PM wins support for 'economic war cabinet'

Sri Lanka's new prime minister won crucial support from two main opposition parties on Monday, easing the pressure on the ruling Rajapaksa clan in the face of the island's worsening economic crisis.

But highlighting the dire situation still facing Sri Lanka's 22 million people, Ranil Wickremesinghe said the country had run out of petrol and that the "next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives".

"I have no desire to hide the truth and to lie to the public," Wickremesinghe said in an address to the nation.

The main opposition SJB party appeared to drop its demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should step down before backing a coalition to manage the crumbling economy.

The SJB, or Samagi Jana Balawegaya, declined to join a unity government led by Wickremesinghe, but said it would "unconditionally support the positive efforts to revive the economy".