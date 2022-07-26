ASEAN says Myanmar executions 'highly reprehensible'

Myanmar's execution of four prisoners, including a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi's party, is "highly reprehensible," said the chair of a regional bloc leading diplomatic efforts to resolve the post-coup crisis.

Cambodia, which currently heads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the bloc was "extremely troubled and deeply saddened" by the executions -- Myanmar's first in decades.

In a statement issued Tuesday, it accused the junta of a "gross lack of will" to engage with ASEAN's efforts to facilitate dialogue between the military and its opponents.

The statement also noted the executions had taken place "despite the personal appeal" of Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen to halt proceedings.