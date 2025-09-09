Bangladeshis in Nepal advised to remain indoors

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has issued an urgent notice advising all Bangladeshi nationals currently in Nepal to remain indoors and avoid travel amid widespread unrest triggered by recent protests.

According to a message received in Dhaka, the embassy urged all Bangladeshis, including inbound passengers and residents, to stay at their hotels or current locations, and also advised against travelling to Nepal due to prevailing security concerns.

The advisory provided emergency contact numbers for Sadek (+977 9803872759) and Sarda (+977 9851128381) for immediate assistance.