World could turn from Afghanistan if girls schools stay shut: UN official

On Tuesday Achim Steiner, head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), warned further delays in starting classes not only harmed the girls' future, but risks Afghanistan being ignored.

"For us and the United Nations, this is a critical moment in which the world needs to understand Afghanistan," he told reporters in Kabul at the end of a two-day visit.

"But the leadership of Afghanistan must also recognise that the world can very easily turn to other crises."