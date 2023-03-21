Gunmen kill 11 in northwest Pakistan 'family feud'

District police official Omar Tufail told AFP that "up to five people opened fire from two sides" on a vehicle carrying Khan and 10 others, including bodyguards and a police escort, "killing them all on the spot".

"The vehicle caught fire as a result and all on board were burned alive and the charred bodies are now beyond recognition," he said.

Tufail said the Khan family registered a police complaint "blaming the assassination on their rivals" in a feud "said to be almost five decades old", which also claimed the life of Khan's father and grandfather.