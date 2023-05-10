Pakistan ex-PM Khan remanded in custody after arrest prompts riots

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was remanded in custody for eight days Wednesday by an anti-graft court as violent nationwide protests over his arrest erupted for a second day.

Khan was arrested during a routine hearing in the capital Islamabad Tuesday and whisked away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened court at police headquarters.

The drama follows months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted in April last year, has waged an unprecedented campaign against the country's powerful military.

"The court has approved eight days of physical remand of Imran Khan," Ali Bukhari, a lawyer for Khan, told AFP by phone after the hearing.