Sri Lanka ready to welcome Bangladeshi, other tourists: Envoy

Sri Lankan high commissioner to Bangladesh Sudharshan Seneviratne has stated that his country is ready to welcome tourists from Bangladesh as well as other parts of the world reports UNB.

The government has taken necessary measures to give people their confidence back, he added.

"What we are projecting now is about confidence and it’s very important. We are also looking at enhancing our economic status by proper management," he told reports at a media briefing at the high commission Thursday.