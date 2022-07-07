Sri Lanka president asks Russia's Putin to help import fuel

Sri Lanka's president on Wednesday said he urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped island nation import fuel as it faces its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

Short of foreign exchange because of economic mismanagement and the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, Sri Lanka has been struggling to import even essentials, leading to severe shortages of medicine, food and fuel.

"Had a very productive telecon with the #Russia President, Vladimir Putin," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a tweet, adding that he had requested credit support from Russia to import fuel.