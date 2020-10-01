Stranded migrants need dignified return: UN body

"The COVID-19 pandemic is currently wreaking havoc all over the world. In many countries, the death toll is rising, health systems are under challenge, and unemployment rates are unprecedentedly high. While governments try their utmost to control the most significant health disaster since 1918, they have to be aware of the fact that this pandemic makes migrant workers who have no access to clean water, sanity and health care far more vulnerable than local residents," the committee said.



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the committee stressed: "It's more important than ever that human rights violations perpetrated against migrants must immediately stop."



The committee recalled the Joint Guidance Note on the Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Human Rights of Migrants.





