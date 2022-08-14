International

Global Covid cases near 595 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ambulance attendants transport a patient with suspected symptoms of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection to an ambulance to be transferred to another hospital, as the outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, on 13 November 2020
The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 595 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 594,697,603 and the death toll reached 6,453,474 on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 94,678,953 cases so far and 1,062,333 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload decreased to 15,815 on Saturday, taking the total tally to 44,239,372 in the country, according to federal health ministry data.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 119,264.

The country also logged 68 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,996 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and 144 new cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

While Bangladesh’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,332, the new number took its caseload to 2,008,644, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 4.29 per cent from Friday’s 4.75 percent as 3,357 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.12 from Friday’s 97.13 per cent.

