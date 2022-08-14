Global Covid cases near 595 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload decreased to 15,815 on Saturday, taking the total tally to 44,239,372 in the country, according to federal health ministry data.
With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 119,264.
The country also logged 68 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,996 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and 144 new cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
While Bangladesh’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,332, the new number took its caseload to 2,008,644, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 4.29 per cent from Friday’s 4.75 percent as 3,357 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.12 from Friday’s 97.13 per cent.