Global Covid cases near 595 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 595 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 594,697,603 and the death toll reached 6,453,474 on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 94,678,953 cases so far and 1,062,333 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.