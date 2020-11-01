Swordsman in medieval clothing kills two in Canada Halloween rampage

"According to our initial information, nothing indicates to us that the suspect acted for anything other than personal motivation," police said in a tweet.

According to three witnesses quoted by Quebec newspaper Le Soleil, the attacker allegedly "slit the throat" of his first victim near the Chateau Frontenac hotel and there was "a lot of blood."

The man then continued on Rue des Remparts, where the second person was killed, before heading to the Old Port, wounding the other victims, according to the newspaper.