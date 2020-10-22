Taiwan says not seeking arms race with China after new US arms sale

(REUTERS COLLECTION)

, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan is not seeking to get involved in an arms race with China but does need a credible combat capability, defence minister Yen De-fa said on Thursday, after the United States approved a potential $1.8 billion arms sale to the Chinese-claimed island.

Beijing has applied increasing pressure om democratically-ruled Taiwan to accept China's sovereignty, including by flying fighter jets across the sensitive mid-line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial buffer.

The latest US arms package includes sensors, missiles and artillery, and further congressional notifications are expected for drones made by General Atomics and land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles, made by Boeing Co, to serve as coastal defence cruise missiles.

Speaking to reporters, Yen thanked the United States and said the sales were to help Taiwan improve their defensive capabilities to deal with the "enemy threat and new situation".