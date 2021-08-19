Taliban hold political talks, Biden says ‘chaos’ was inevitable

Senior Taliban members have met with former president Hamid Karzai and senior official Abdullah Abdullah as they seek to form a government in Afghanistan, pledging it will be “positively different” from their brutal rule two decades ago.

But thousands of Afghans and foreigners are still attempting to flee the country, fearful about the hardliners’ past record of human rights abuses.

And president Joe Biden—under pressure at home and abroad over his handling of the withdrawal of US forces after 20 years of war—said Wednesday that some soldiers could remain past the 31 August deadline to ensure all Americans get out.