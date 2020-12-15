Teachers should be prioritised for vaccination: UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for teachers to be prioritised to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, once frontline health personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated, reports news agency UNB.

“This will help protect teachers from the virus, allow them to teach in person, and ultimately keep schools open,” said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore in a statement on Tuesday.

Fore said while decisions about vaccine allocation ultimately rest with governments, the consequences of extended missed or impaired education are steep, especially for the most marginalised.

The UNICEF executive director said the longer children remain out of school, the less likely they are to return, and the more difficult it is for their parents to resume work.