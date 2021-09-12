The foreign legion of YouTubers defending China

Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers.

“I am trying to reach the people that have been brainwashed,” Fernando Munoz Bernal, a Colombian English teacher in southern China’s Dongguan and the owner of the “FerMuBe” channel, told AFP.

Bernal, who came to China in 2000 and has nearly 30,000 YouTube followers and 18,000 subscribers on the Chinese platform Bilibili, was among the vloggers who rebutted allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang this year.

In an April video, he accused foreign media of distorted reporting on Xinjiang and defended local businesses’ reluctance to speak to correspondents against “whatever lies and rumours journalists concoct”.

Western media seek to deflect from problems in their parts of the world by “creating enemies out of thin air” in China, he told AFP.