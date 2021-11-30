‘They’re not in my shoes’: women reflect on abortion decisions

Bindeman, a clinical psychologist who lives in Maryland, and her husband already had a young son when she became pregnant again in 2009.

During a routine ultrasound in the 20th week of her pregnancy, doctors discovered that the fetus, a boy, had a brain abnormality.

They told her if he survived to term, he would never be able to walk or talk, would be unable to feed himself and in the “best case scenario” would have the developmental quality of life of a two-month old.

“We said we can’t do that,” Bindeman said. “We can’t do that to our son. We can’t do that to ourselves.

“But most importantly, we can’t do that to this little boy.”