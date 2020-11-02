Threat to journalists changing, says UN, after 57 deaths last year

Journalists were more likely to be killed in the last two years for exposing corruption or rights violations than while covering conflict zones, said a UN report Monday that highlighted a "worrying trend".

A total of 99 journalists were killed around the world in 2018 and 57 last year, according to the UN cultural agency UNESCO, which monitors media security as part of its role.

The 2019 number, it said, was the lowest annual toll in a decade, while the tally for 2018 and 2019 combined was 14 per cent down from the preceding two-year period.

But while the numbers have declined, the nature of the threat has changed, the agency said in a report to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.