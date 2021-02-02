Three things to know about Navalny’s 2014 fraud case

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been placed in custody until February 15 for allegedly violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence on fraud charges.

On Tuesday, a court will deliberate over whether the 44-year-old anti-graft campaigner’s suspended sentence should be converted to prison time.

Here are three things to know about the case:

Yves Rocher

In 2012, Navalny and his brother Oleg were accused of overcharging Yves Rocher Vostok, a subsidiary of the French cosmetics company, for services with their transport company Glavpodpiska.

Prior to the sentencing Yves Rocher admitted that it had suffered “no damage”.

But a Russian court in December 2014 nonetheless handed the brothers sentences of three years and six months apiece. While Navalny’s sentence was suspended, Oleg served his time behind bars.

Navalny and his allies believe the case was a ploy by the authorities to put pressure on him and his family for his political activities.