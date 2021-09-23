Top US, Russian generals meet for first time since Dec 2019

The US and Russian military chiefs of staff met Wednesday in Helsinki for the first time in 20 months, amid Washington’s hopes for support to continue surveillance of extremists in Afghanistan.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with Chief of Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, the first time since December 2019, Pentagon said in a statement.

“The meeting was a continuation of talks aimed at improving military leadership communication between the two nations for the purposes of risk reduction and operational de-confliction,” said Colonel Dave Butler, spokesperson for Milley.