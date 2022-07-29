Despite Xi’s ‘fire’, call with Biden avoided Taiwan escalation

US president Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping managed largely to steer clear of escalatory rhetoric on Taiwan in a Thursday call, suggesting that neither side – preoccupied with economic woes at home – wants a fresh crisis across the Taiwan Strait.

Xi’s warning to Biden against “playing with fire” over Taiwan, though vivid, largely mirrored his remarks from the two leaders’ video meeting in November.

“The portion of the conversation on Taiwan was extremely similar to the last conversation. Xi’s warnings did not escalate,” said Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, referring to Beijing’s readout of the call.