Trump asks Putin to help dish dirt on Hunter Biden

Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine last month, to reveal with any compromising information he might have on US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The former Republican president returned to accusations he had repeated many times during his unsuccessful campaign against Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview excerpt broadcast Tuesday by Real America’s Voice “Just the News” show, Trump claimed that the wife of the mayor of Moscow gave $3.5 million to Hunter Biden.