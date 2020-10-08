Two million stillbirths occur every year: Joint UN report

A 50 per cent reduction in health services due to the pandemic could cause nearly 200,000 additional stillbirths over a 12-month period in 117 low- and middle-income countries.

This corresponds to an increase in the number of stillbirths by 11.1 per cent.

According to modeling done for the report by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 13 countries could see a 20 percent increase or more in the number of stillbirths over a 12-month period.

Most stillbirths are due to poor quality of care during pregnancy and birth.

Lack of investments in antenatal and intrapartum services and in strengthening the nursing and midwifery workforce are key challenges, the report says.

Over 40 percent of stillbirths occur during labour-a loss that could be avoided with access to a trained health worker at childbirth and timely emergency obstetric care.

Around half of stillbirths in sub-Saharan Africa and Central and Southern Asia occur during labour, compared to 6 per cent in Europe, Northern America, Australia and New Zealand.

Even before the pandemic caused critical disruptions in health services, few women in low- and middle-income countries received timely and high-quality care to prevent stillbirths.

Half of the 117 countries analysed in the report have coveragethat ranges from a low of less than 2 per cent to a high of only 50 percent for 8 important maternal health interventions such as C-section, malaria prevention, management of hypertension in pregnancy and syphilis detection and treatment.

Coverage for assisted vaginal delivery - a critical intervention for preventing stillbirths during labour - is estimated to reach less than half of pregnant women who need it.

As a result, despite advances in health services to prevent or treat causes of child death, progress in lowering the stillbirth rate has been slow.

From 2000 to 2019, the annual rate of reduction in the stillbirth rate was just 2.3 per cent, compared to a 2.9 per cent reduction in neonatal mortality, and 4.3 per cent in mortality among children aged 1-59 months.

Progress, however, is possible with sound policy, programmes and investment.