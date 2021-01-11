Twitter braces for pro-Trump rally at its US headquarters

Angry at Twitter which permanently banned US president Donald Trump on its platform following the Capitol chaos last week, his supporters are planning a rally at the company’s headquarters here on Monday, the media reported.

According to San Francisco police, Twitter’s headquarters may be the target of demonstrations on Monday, and they were prepared for any violence or other disruptions.

“The San Francisco Police Department is aware of the possibility of a demonstration on the 1300 block of Market Street (Twitter). SFPD has been in contact with representatives from Twitter. We will have sufficient resources available to respond to any demonstrations as well as calls for service citywide,” a police department spokesperson wrote in an email.