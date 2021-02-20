Two dead as Myanmar police open fire on protesters in deadliest day since coup

At least two were killed in Myanmar's second largest city as security forces fired live rounds on protestors, emergency workers and physicians said Saturday -- the latest show of force from a junta regime that has faced two straight weeks of anti-coup demonstrations.

Much of the country has been in uproar since the military deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on 1 February, with large street demonstrations seen in major cities and isolated villages alike.

Authorities have responded with increasing force, deploying troops against peaceful rallies and firing tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets, with isolated incidents of live rounds being used.

In Mandalay on Saturday, a shipyard raid turned violent when security forces opened fire on protesters trying to stop the arrest of marine staff taking part in the anti-coup movement.

The skirmish started with the demonstrators flinging rocks, but authorities retaliated by opening fire -- sending them fleeing in fear. In a video live streamed on Facebook by a resident hiding nearby, continuous gunfire could be heard.

"Two people were killed," said Hlaing Min Oo, the chief of a Mandalay-based volunteer emergency rescue team, adding that one of the victims, who was shot in the head, was a teenager.

The death toll was confirmed by another emergency worker on the scene, who declined to be named for fear of repercussions. "One under-18 boy got shot in his head," he told AFP.

Graphic video circulated on Facebook of the boy, splayed on the ground and bleeding from his head as a bystander placed a hand on his chest to feel for a heartbeat.

"About 30 others were injured -- half of the injured people were shot with live rounds," Hlaing Min Oo said, adding the rest had rubber bullet and slingshot wounds.