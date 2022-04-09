UK PM visits Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

British prime minister Boris Johnson paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv Saturday in a "show of solidarity" with Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed dozens at a railway station in the country's east.

Six weeks into Russia's invasion, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance ended plans to swiftly capture the capital.

Western leaders mobilised to back president Volodymyr Zelensky as details emerged of the devastating attack on Kramatorsk's station with civilians seeking to flee a feared Russian offensive.

Johnson tweeted that Britain was "setting out a new package of financial and military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia's barbaric campaign".

As part of the solidarity campaign, a global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Warsaw.