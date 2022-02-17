UK says Russia could drag out Ukraine crisis ‘for months’

Russia could drag out the Ukraine crisis for “months” in a challenge to western unity, British foreign secretary Liz Truss said Thursday, ahead of a visit to Kyiv.

Truss warned of “severe economic costs for Russia” if it did invade, adding that it would make it “unconscionable” for its lucrative Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe to go ahead.

The United States on Wednesday dismissed reports that Russia was withdrawing troops and accused Moscow of sending more soldiers.