Ukraine faces 'hard battle' in eastern regions: Zelensky

Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, a day after a missile attack in the east that officials said killed more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate.

Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across eastern Ukraine, which has become the focus of Russian military action following a withdrawal from areas close to the capital, Kyiv.

After Friday's strike on a train station crowded with women, children and the elderly in the Donetsk region city of Kramatorsk, officials urged civilians in the neighbouring Luhansk region to flee. Read full story

"Yes, (Russian) forces are gathering in the east (of Ukraine)," Zelensky told a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv.